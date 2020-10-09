MP Buncamper wants to know whereabouts of timeshare law

MP Claudius “Toontje” Buncamper.





~ Wants it put on books ~

PHILIPSBURG--Statements contained in a verdict from the Supreme Court that referred to the Timeshare Ordinance of St. Maarten have prompted United St. Maarten Party (US Party) Member of Parliament (MP) Claudius “Toontje” Buncamper to question Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Ludmila de Weever on the exact whereabouts of the ordinance.

In the verdict related to the Alegria case, the Supreme Court said it is unclear whether, and if so, when the Timeshare Ordinance will be established and come into effect in St. Maarten.

In his letter to De Weever, Buncamper said, “To this day there is no clear indication where the law is and when it will pass. Research has shown that the law was passed in Parliament in February 2017, and was forwarded to the governor for ratification.”

The MP further stated that due to some technical terms between the Dutch and English languages that did not correspond with each other, the law was sent back to the government. The MP fired off a number of questions to the minister, asking, “What is the present status of the law and where exactly is it?”

The MP also questioned if the necessary changes have been made to the ordinance as was indicated by former TEATT Minister Melissa Doncher-Arrindell in late 2017 to early 2018.

“Is it the intention of the present government to still finalise the law and send it for ratification once the corrections are made?” he asked.

While he enquired about the intended timeline, Buncamper asked to have the law put on the books