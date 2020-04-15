MHF ensures safety of staff and clients

~ Persons in need of support urged to call 311 ~

CAY HILL--Mental Health Foundation (MHF) assures that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure the well-being of its employees and clients.

MHF said on Tuesday, “As the new COVID-19 pandemic is spreading and having a dramatic impact on people, communities and businesses in St. Maarten and around the world, the Mental Health Foundation would like to remind you that our number-one priority is the health and safety of our employees and clients.”

The foundation said it has taken all possible measures to ensure the well-being of its employees and clients, including restricting travel and face-to-face meetings, implementing a work-from-home policy, constantly monitoring the COVID-19 situation and providing optimal patient care and contact with its clients via its medical team (nurses, ambulant team, mentors, psychologists and psychiatrists).

“The Mental Health Foundation is operating in accordance with guidance from local government and public health authorities. In that respect we have added to our services, to ensure that the COVID-19 crisis does not impact your experience with the foundation, recently adding a support line (dial 311 toll-free) for anyone in need of support during these challenging times,” said Interim Director Eileen Healy.

The line is also open for persons concerned about a relative or friend.

“Our team of specialists are there to assist you and treat all calls confidentially. Rest assured that all our services and support teams will continue to seamlessly deliver quality psychiatric care to the people of St. Maarten and neighbouring islands. We remain close to everyone that is affected directly or indirectly by COVID-19. We are all in this together,” Healy said.