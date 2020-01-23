Jamaican artist Tessellated to perform at Heineken Regatta

Tessellated

SIMPSON BAY--Jamaica-born recording artist Tessellated has been slated to hit the stage on Saturday, March 7, for the fortieth edition of the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta.

He promises to bring a smooth blend of dancehall and reggae sprinkled with jazz, funk, hip hop, and R&B, said organisers in a press release on Wednesday.

Tessellated will be performing his new style, a musical combination he has coined as “fusion”, for the first time in St. Maarten and is sharing the night with the Bad Boys of Reggae, Inner Circle, who will take the stage later in the evening.

Tessellated was launched onto the music scene in 2017, when his hit collaboration “Pine and Ginger” with artistes Amindi and Valleyz hit the airwaves. Since then he has been making splashes across continents, bringing his unique sound to music-lovers everywhere.

Apple recently singled out his song “I Learnt Some Jazz Today” for its AirPod promotion. Since then Tessellated has caught the attention of several music industry chart-toppers, such as Camila Cabello and Lily Allen.

“When I heard this new music style on an AirPod commercial, it knocked my socks off. I was then approached by an agency to see if there was an interest on our part to add him to the Flo Rida performance [on March 8 – Ed.].

“… Coincidentally, at the same time I received a message from one of the best deejays in the Caribbean, St. Maarten’s DJ Outkast, who saw him perform in Jamaica and knew this would be a great fit for the diverse audience of the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta. I think we are catching a tiger by the tail with this performer. Tessellated will be a big star soon,” said St. Maarten Heineken Regatta Event Production Director John Leone.

Festivities on Saturday, March 7, begin at 6:00pm with the daily prize-giving. This transitions into a night of musical acts from across the region. “Local artistes and Mixmaster DJ Pauly have also been added to the schedule, making it a great blend of Caribbean vibes that should take party-goers well into the morning hours,” said organisers.

In addition to Tessellated, the Heineken Regatta has confirmed several international artistes for its upcoming edition. Hip hop icon Grandmaster Flash will take the main stage on Thursday, March 5, while headliner Flo Rida is expected to bring his energy to the crowd on Sunday, March 8.

Organisers said they are still in the final stages of announcing a “plethora of musical acts for the 40th edition of the [Heineken Regatta], which promises to be a grand celebration for one of the Caribbean’s beloved sailing events.”