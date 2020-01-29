Superyacht ‘Sherakhan’ inviting 20 youngsters for a unique excursion

On board “Sherakhan”: Chief Stewardess Manon Dewit (left), Caribbean Sail Training President Jan Roosens and Caribbean Sail Training board member Ellie Sneep (right). (Robert Luckock photo).

MARIGOT--The owner of superyacht Sherakhan will be inviting twenty young people from Dutch St. Maarten, French St. Martin, Anguilla or St. Barths to an excursion on board the yacht during the next Maritime Excursion Day on February 29, Caribbean Sail Training (CST) President Jan Roosens disclosed at a press conference on board Sherakhan on Saturday.

This exclusive and exceptional one-day adventure offers selected youngsters and adults the experience of the daily function and luxurious environment on a 500,000-euro-per-week charter yacht (see related story).

Youngsters interested in being selected for this unique adventure should go to the websites

www.maritimeexperienceday.com and

www.caribbeansailtraining.com for a place on board the yacht. A maximum 20 youngsters ages 14-17 years (no exceptions) and some adults can be accepted. All applications will be studied and successful applicants will be selected through a lottery process.

Once selected, successful applicants will need an authorisation letter from parents and other documents. More information on that will be given once selection has been completed. All information will be posted on the websites as of January 27.

For the Maritime Experience Day on February 29, the selected youngsters will go to St. Maarten Yacht Club where they will be taken by limousine tender out to Sherakhan anchored in Simpson Bay. Embarkation for the tender will start at 8:20am precisely. The tender will not wait for anyone arriving late. Once on board, the group will go through a security briefing before taking a tour of the superyacht. They will take part in activities on board and snacks, drinks and BBQ will be served all day.

The excursion starts in Simpson Bay and will stop somewhere for swimming, jet-skiing and other water-sports before returning to Simpson Bay at 4:00pm.