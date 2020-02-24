St. Maarten billed as business hub at 2020 Emigration Expo

Exhibiting partners at Emigration Expo 2020 in Utrecht.

PHILIPSBURG--St. Maarten Chamber of Commerce and Industry (COCI) and the Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) promoted the destination as a business hub for the northeastern Caribbean at Europe’s biggest event for emigrants, “Emigration Expo 2020”.

Also part of the collaboration was the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC). The participation of the three parties was coordinated by the Cabinet of the Ministry Plenipotentiary in The Hague, the Netherlands.

The destination St. Maarten theme “One Gateway to Multiple Markets” promoted the country’s key geographic position as an ideal hub for establishing and expanding businesses. With the main objective of branding St. Maarten as the “Friendly Business Island”, the delegation attended the two-day expo based on three key mission points: to seek partnerships, business development opportunities and funding for local entrepreneurs and small and medium enterprises (SMEs); to recruit professionals, experts and students to fill critical vacancies within the government of St. Maarten and SMMC; and also to attract investors to help develop and meet the demands of St. Maarten’s growing industries such as the mega yacht sector, to increase job opportunities for locals.

SMMC presented its plans for the new general hospital and opportunities related to recruiting personnel and experts in the medical field and services based on the economic impact that this development will have on the economy, including the development of medical tourism.

The expo took place in Houten, Utrecht, February 8-9. According to organisers, 150,000 emigrants leave Europe to work elsewhere.

The 24th edition of Emigration Expo attracted approximately 200 exhibitors from two dozen countries; 340 participating organisations; 100 presentations and received about 11,000 visitors from the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium.

“The cooperation and collaboration received from TEATT, the Cabinet of the Minister Plenipotentiary, SMMC along with COCI in this joint approach resulted in our participation being a great success, allowing for vital economic and other development information being presented at the expo,” President of the COCI Board Benjamin Ortega said, noting that parties highlighted the benefits the destination has to offer in the framework of economic expansion and growth; making it the leading destination for doing business in the northeastern Caribbean.

The St. Maarten delegation also met with other stakeholders such as the Netherlands Enterprise Agency RVO and the Dutch Ministry of Interior Affairs and Kingdom Relations.

Visitors to the expo were able to learn about living, studying and working abroad as well as doing business in another country. Emigration Expo 2020 targeted entrepreneurs, emigrants, returning emigrants, expats, students and retirees.

Exhibitors included companies, schools, hospitals, governments, embassies, banks, relocation companies, consultancies, tax advisors, insurance companies, real estate agents and emigration guidance companies, amongst others.