Positive cases up by one for Dutch side

PHILIPSBURG--The number of positive coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Dutch St. Maarten went up by one on Tuesday, bringing the total number of positive cases to 53 and active cases to 39.

According to figures from Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs, as of April 14 the total number of persons in self-quarantine stood at 90; 161 in self-isolation; and 161 tested, of whom 92 are negative, 15 are pending results, one is inconclusive and 53 are positive. Four of these are hospitalised at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC).

Of those hospitalised at SMMC, one is in critical condition on a ventilator and three are in stable condition. There are 35 male and 18 female positive cases of the total 53.

A total of nine persons who tested positive for coronavirus have died and five persons in total have recovered.

Jacobs said during a national address on Tuesday evening that the decrease in the number of persons in self-isolation and self-quarantine is due to persons no longer displaying symptoms after seven days; having no fever for three days and no signs and symptoms for 24 hours. She said the majority of those who had been in isolation had been family members of COVID-19 patients and persons who had been in isolation beyond the defined period.