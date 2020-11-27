5 new COVID-19 cases, 9 recoveries recorded

PHILIPSBURG--Five new active COVID-19 cases were confirmed by the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA on Thursday, November 26. This brings the total number of active cases to 88.

The country’s total number of confirmed cases is now 1,041.

Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is currently monitoring 85 persons who are in home isolation. There are now 196 persons in quarantine based on contact-tracing investigations carried out by CPS.

There are now three patients hospitalised at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC).

The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 25.

A total of nine confirmed persons had recovered from the virus on Wednesday, increasing the country’s total recoveries to 928.

The VSA Ministry Airport Health Team in collaboration with Health Care Laboratory St. Maarten (HCLS) has tested 1,410 travellers arriving at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) and CPS has tested 7,200 persons throughout the community.

CPS assured that as the numbers continue to fluctuate, it will continue to actively execute its contact-tracing measures.

VSA Minister Richard Panneflek reminds all persons to be mindful of large gatherings during the holiday season. “It is important to wear your mask, maintain a social distance of two metres and practise good hand hygiene,” said Panneflek.