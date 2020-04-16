Waivers signed by authorities no longer needed for domestic travel

~ Forms can be signed by employer, traveller ~

PHILIPSBURG--Persons travelling within Dutch St. Maarten will no longer require waivers signed by authorities to travel. Waivers signed by authorities will only be needed for persons with an urgent need to travel across the border to French St. Martin, Prime Minister and Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Chairperson Silveria Jacobs said on Wednesday.

She told Members of Parliament (MPs) during a meeting of the Central Committee of Parliament on the coronavirus COVID-19 that authorities were minimising the use of waivers.

Persons travelling within Dutch St. Maarten will no longer need a waiver signed by Chief of Police Carl John, Prime Minister Jacobs or Health Minister Richard Panneflek, as had been the case since the lockdown was announced more than a week ago.

Persons engaged in domestic travel within Dutch St. Maarten will only need to have either the professional waiver form signed by their employer (form A) or the personal waiver form, which they can sign (form B). The forms are available on government’s official website.

John and Jacobs will continue to sign waivers (form C) related to cross-border movement for matters such as urgent medical travel.

Jacobs said earlier in the day during the Council of Ministers press briefing that waivers for emergency and essential workers would remain valid and could continue to be used. These waivers will be automatically extended and will not have to be renewed during the period of the lockdown. Persons who have doctor’s appointments for the Dutch side are allowed to use their proof of appointment and do not require waivers.

She urged persons to avoid excessive contact with others.