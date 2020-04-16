Motorbike rider injured in accident after being chased by the police

The scene of the accident on Wednesday morning.

CAY HILL--A motorcycle rider was injured in an accident on A.J.C. Brouwer Road on Wednesday morning after he refused to stop when directed to do so by police officers.

According to police, patrol officers saw a motorcycle rider on A.J.C. Brouwer Road driving without a helmet and heading in the direction of Cay Hill. When they signalled for the rider to pull over, he bolted and overtook several cars going up the hill.

Officers gave chase and radioed to other patrol units about the situation. Unfortunately for the rider there was another police unit in the vicinity of the Cay Hill roundabout. That patrol vehicle turned to intercept the motorbike and met the rider coming up the hill. The intercepting patrol unit attempted to force the rider to stop by driving into his lane.

The rider lost control of the motorcycle and collided with the oncoming police truck, injuring his leg in the process. He was treated at the scene by paramedics, as well as by personnel of the Royal Dutch Marine Corps who were accompanying the police patrols.

Video of the accident’s aftermath depicted a marine applying a splint to the man’s injured right foot, indicating that the leg had been broken. The man had also lost a fair amount of blood because of the injury.

The rider was taken to St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) for further care. The man’s current condition was not disclosed by authorities.

Police said on Wednesday afternoon that the rider had no insurance documents for the motorcycle.

Justice Minister Anna Richardson said during the live Council of Ministers press briefing on Wednesday, April 8, that she will enforce a crackdown on motorcyclists and scooter riders who are making use of public roads during the 24-hour curfew.

She said that all motorcyclists and scooter riders who are unable to show an emergency waiver/disaster pass, a licence to operate a motorcycle/scooter, proof of ownership of vehicle, insurance, and paid road tax will have the vehicle confiscated by police.

“The motorcycle/scooter vehicle will remain confiscated until proof of [these – Ed.] documents are provided and a fine is paid … While these sorts of controls were being done in the past, effective as of April 7, the Police Force of St. Maarten [KPSM] has been instructed to make this an active and continuous practice to control any and all bikers.

“Any motorcycle and/or scooter riders who are permitted to be on the road for essential delivery purposes must wear a helmet as stipulated in Article 59a of the Road Traffic National Ordinance. All unpermitted riders are advised to cease and completely refrain from riding on the public roads without the proper documents that are required by law. Failure to comply will result in the bike being confiscated by the authorities, fines and/or arrest,” said Richardson.