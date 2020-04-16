St. Maarten in period of mourning, flags at half-mast at govt. offices

The flags flying at half-mast at the Government Building on Wednesday.

PHILIPSBURG--Based on an advice from Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI Egbert Doran the flags at government buildings around the country will be flown at half-mast. This will be done in memory of the nine persons who tested positive for COVID-19 – in St. Maarten – and passed away as well as those suffering as a result of COVID-19.

Doran made the suggestion in the Council of Ministers meeting on Tuesday and Prime Minister and Chairperson of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Silveria Jacobs said the suggestion was a good one, which is being implemented.

Jacobs said the Council of Ministers has decided that the country is in a period of mourning and flags will fly at half-mast until it has been determined that the country is out of the COVID-19 pandemic. She also called on the population to observe a moment of silence at 12:00pm daily as part of this process.

The flags will fly at half-mast “in solidarity with the pain and suffering” that many on the island are enduring. Jacobs said although not all nine deaths in St. Maarten are directly related to COVID-19 as two of the cases were inconclusive – the persons had underlying medical conditions – the country should honour every soul that has passed. She urged residents to pray and meditate – irrespective of what faith they may be – for those who have passed away.

She expressed hope that no other life in the country is lost to COVID-19.