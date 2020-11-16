Two alternative elections for Haitian community president

Members of the United Haitian Community (UHC) Association in St. Maarten with outgoing president Lamicia Celicus (centre, left) and newly-elected president Castin Ironce (centre, right) at Bute Hotel on Sunday, November 15.

PHILIPSBURG--United Haitian Community (UHC) Association in St. Maarten held an election Sunday, November 15, from 11:00am to 6:00pm to determine who will succeed the current president Lamicia Celicus. Two candidates, Castin Ironce and Celicus were facing off in the election, which took place at Bute Hotel on A.Th. Illidge Road.

Ironce won the election, it was announced on Sunday evening, but the Permanent Electoral Council (PEC) is contesting the election’s legality.

Prior to the election, outgoing president Celicus and secretary Jean Maisoneuve said, “The presence of the entire Haitian community is very important. … UHC is counting on you. Never forget that union is strength,” in a brief message to UHC members on November 8. According to PEC representatives, some 80 members of the Haitian community participated in Sunday’s election, but unity was hard to find.

The controversy stems from the fact that current president Celicus allegedly refused to relinquish power at the end of her term in November 2019. Five of the seven UHC board members signed a document dated December 23, 2019, which authorised the PEC to organise elections for the association’s board. However, the authorisation letter was not signed by Celicus and Maisoneuve.

Although PEC organised the election that saw Celicus voted as the association’s president in 2015, she told The Daily Herald in March 2020 that PEC does not have authority to hold elections on behalf of UHC and that she would be preparing a “legitimate” election.

PEC holds itself as the only authority allowed to organise elections for Haitian community organisations, adding that PEC is not part of UHC. The association has been dormant since the impasse in November 2019, said advisor Jean Boasman.

Boasman and PEC member Ronald Lozanguiez are calling on the St. Maarten Haitian community, which consists of approximately 7,000 people, to come out and vote in the election which is organised by the PEC on Sunday, November 29, between 10:00am and 6:00pm. To cast a ballot, one must be Haitian or of Haitian descent, and be a St. Maarten resident (voters must show proof of address on the Dutch side).

Health and safety protocols will be enforced. Only one person can vote at a time, and all voters must wear face masks.

In the PEC election there are three candidates for president: Kesner Pierre Louis, Jackson Dambreville, and Jeston Guerrier. PEC vice-president Dominique Vital and Boasman said earlier that the election will be held under a so-called ticket system in which the presidential candidates will have running mates for the positions of secretary and treasurer.

Permanent Electoral Council (PEC) presidential candidates (from left) Kesner Pierre Louis, Jackson Dambreville and Jeston Guerrier.