Statia holds ceremony to celebrate Police Day

Police officers saluting as the Statia flag is being hoisted.

ST. EUSTATIUS--A small ceremony was held at the St. Eustatius police station to celebrate Police Day on the island on Saturday, October 10.

The COVID-19 pandemic affected this year’s celebration as it has different events all over the world. Normally, the Police Department would invite their system partners and dignitaries to celebrate the day with them, but due to the current Emergency Ordinance where social gatherings are limited to no more than 15 persons, combined with the restriction regarding 1.5-metre social distancing, there were only a few officers present for the special occasion.