Préfecture declares emergency sanitary measures to take effect from Saturday

MARIGOT—Due to the resurgence of the COVID-19 epidemic, a state of sanitary emergency has been declared in the national territory from Saturday, October 17, from midnight onwards, the Préfecture announced on Friday.

The Préfecture of St. Martin and St. Barths invites the business community and citizens to be aware of the following measures coming into effect on Saturday:

Gatherings, meetings, or activities with more than six people on the public road or in open spaces are forbidden; private parties in any establishments receiving the public are banned; patrons in bars and restaurants are limited to a maximum of six persons per table and the names of all clients must be registered by the management; a distance of 4 metres between persons must be adhered to in crowded areas.

Companies are asked to strongly recommend their employees’ work from home remotely, as well as government departments, where possible. It is also advised that family reunions at home be limited. Gatherings of friends should not be more than six persons and on these occasions all persons should be wearing a mask.

“These measures have been taken due to the resurgence of the epidemic in our territories,” the Préfecture stated. “The Préfecture invites the population to adhere to the measures and act responsibly.”