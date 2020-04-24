Caribbean mourns the passing of Dr. Roy A. Hastick Sr.

From left: CACCI Chairman Edmund Sadio, Roving Ambassador Gregory Arrindell, actress Nicole De Weever, Dr. Roy Hastick and a CACCI member

BROOKLYN, New York--The Caribbean American community in New York, Canada, Europe and in the Caribbean was shocked by the passing of Dr. Roy Alexis Hastick, Sr., President and founder of the Caribbean American Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CACCI), and member of the Caribbean American Chamber of Commerce and Industry Educational Foundation, Inc.

Born in Grenada, Hastick migrated to the United States in 1972 and worked for several years as an administrator, community advocate, entrepreneur and newspaper publisher. In 1985, he founded the CACCI with 10 founding members. Under his leadership, the organization has become a well-recognized business entity by providing services to more than 1,800 micro and small businesses in the tri-state area and in the Caribbean.

Over the years, CACCI has sustained and developed its mission, which is to promote economic development on behalf of Caribbean Americans, African Americans, women and other minority entrepreneurs

Erno Labega, a former director of recruitment for CACCI and close friend of Dr. Hastick, eulogised his friend by stating, “Roy’s vision to empower Caribbean folk to become successful in business was unbreakable as he relentlessly worked almost 20 hours a day to make connections, education, networking and success a part of all members and politicians who saw such needs.’

As President and CEO of CACCI, Hastick is credited for his tireless efforts, which have resulted in the development of a structure that serves the small business community and fosters a climate of unity and harmony among diverse cultures.

A sought-after motivational speaker, Hastick convened more than 600 business development seminars that brought together the CACCI membership with other entrepreneurs and the wider business community to network and access business resources, to make contacts and explore contracts.

As an ardent supporter of two-way trade between the United States and the Caribbean region, Hastick, an elected delegate to the 1995 White House Conference on Small Business, campaigned and was successful in getting two-way trade with the Caribbean region into the final recommendations that were submitted to the United States Congress. This was of particular interest to Gregory J. Arrindell, the then-President of the St. Maarten Business Association (SMBA), and a long friendship developed.

“Dr. Roy Hastick served as one of the international advisors to the SMBA back in the day. He was always available to give valuable input even at 7:00am on a Saturday or Sunday morning. He had a keen insight of regional affairs as well as how they translated to the multinational business enterprises. He will be missed,” said Arrindell.

Through his tireless efforts, advocacy and visionary leadership, CACCI has undertaken and accomplished several challenging initiatives, including providing weekly small business clinics, business services for micro enterprises on “how to start, manage, operate and expand a business in New York,” small business development networking business seminars, workshops and monthly power breakfast meetings.

In collaboration with the CACCI Foundation, CACCI membership and the wider community, including New York State (NYS), New York City (NYC), borough elected officials, academic institutions, WLIB Radio, New York Daily News, NY Carib News and WIADCA, rapid emergency disaster relief was provided in response to hurricane disasters in the Caribbean region, including such nations as St. Kitts-Nevis, Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Haiti, Grenada, Puerto Rico, Jamaica, US Virgin Islands, St. Maarten, St. Barths and the Dominican Republic.

Hastick led several trade missions to the Caribbean region and hosted numerous Caribbean heads of state on their visits to New York.

“I recall a few years ago when he rolled out New York City’s red carpet for St. Maarten’s Minister of Finance, the Honourable Roland Tuitt. He brought Brooklyn’s political, spiritual, economic and activist leaders to Borough Hall in Brooklyn to interface with the minister. The minister was able to connect with everyone within the Brooklyn ethos,” stated CACCI Finance Committee Chair and roving ambassador for trade William Lake. “That was Dr. Roy Hastick, he brought people together.”

Under his leadership, the organisation created and continues to co-sponsor in June an Annual National Caribbean American Heritage Business Power Brunch and Conference at Brooklyn Borough Hall

For almost two decades, CACCI managed the Flatbush Caton Vendors Market, which housed more than 40 vendors and, through collaborative efforts with NYC Small Business Services, the City of New York Economic Development Corporation and other development stakeholders, his long-term goal of creating a Caribbean American Trade and Culture Center is coming to fruition.

NYC EDC, HPD, BRP, Urbane and CACCI broke ground in spring 2019 to begin construction of a mixed-use housing and retail development complex which will be located in the 40th NYC Councilmanic and the 9th Congressional District in Brooklyn, New York.

Hastick served on numerous economic development and community boards, including Governors’, Mayors’, Borough Presidents’ Transition Teams, Brooklyn Navy Yard Development Corporation, JP Morgan Chase CAB Board, New York City and Company, Inc., the Marketing and Tourism arm of the City of New York, St. Maarten Business Association and as a delegate to the United Nations for Grenada.

He received numerous awards, including National Small Business Advocate of the Year by the United States Department of Commerce; was honoured at the White House at New York Day in Washington, DC. He was also the recipient of an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters from City University of New York (CUNY), and Goodwill Ambassador Award from the Jewish community for “his impressive record of achievements, promoting economic development, and for working in collaboration with others to cultivate understanding and mutual respect.”

According to Lee Burnett Brooklyn Community Board 17 transportation Committee Chairmen, “We, the Caribbean Community and the City of New York have lost a great organiser, business influencer and a pioneer in looking after business interest of the Caribbean Community in New York as well as abroad. … He left us at a time when the small and medium-size businesses will need a champion as they claw back from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

For more than three decades of continuous service, Hastick received numerous awards from United States presidents, United States Congress, NYS Governors, NYS Legislators, NYS Comptrollers, NYS Attorneys-General, NYS County Executives; NYC Mayors, Public Advocates, Council Speakers and Council members, Borough Presidents, Chambers of Commerce and West Indian American Day Carnival Association (WIADCA).

CACCI has also hosted numerous Heads of State from the Caribbean region, was presented with the Caribbean Diaspora Leadership Award by Caribbean Tourism Organisation (CTO), and was recently profiled on SKN Newsline (Eastern Caribbean).

According to Mr. Andre Huie of SKN Newsline, “He was a true Caribbean patriot who represented this region stoutly in North America. In November 2019, I had the unique opportunity to interview him for a CACCI Special Feature for my media outlet SKN Newsline. That interview turned out to be the last interview Dr. Hastick did before he passed. I hope what we were able to capture will serve as a timeless reminder of his invaluable contribution to Caribbean unity and prosperity in the US and the wider region.”

Hastick’s motto was “Networking works”. According to CACCI Board Chairman, Edmund Sadio, “Dr. Hastick has given his all for the Caribbean Community. May he rest in peace.”