15,000 COVID-19 flyers being distributed in four languages

PHILIPSBURG--Efforts are being made by authorities to get information on protection measures for the highly infectious COVID-19 to persons who speak various languages in the country.

Prime Minister and Chairperson of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Silveria Jacobs said that as of Wednesday 15,000 flyers were being distributed in four languages in the community. She was at the time, speaking at a briefing that was broadcasted on social media where the new Council of Ministers spoke about their respective portfolios.

Postal Services St. Maarten (PSS) offered to deliver the flyers to residents at their homes. She thanked TelEm Group for sponsoring the flyers as well as the Department of Communications DCOMM for coordinating it.

DCOMM Representatives are also in contact with President of the Haitian Community to assist with the distribution of the flyers in Creole to the Haitian community. The Haitian Community President will also go into the districts with loud speakers to address Creole-speaking persons in their languages about what can be done to protect themselves from COVID-19.

She said there is a high number of immigrants in St. Maarten and in some cases even three or four generations of persons residing in one home or in highly populated areas. As a result, social distancing in these circumstances can be a challenge but it still needs to be done.

Additionally, TelEm will be putting up posters in Creole, French and Spanish on social distancing in the community. She also acknowledged Isidore “Mighty Dow” York for assisting with the preparation of a jingle to get information out “in a fun way.”