Woman on brink of suicide after losing job, becoming homeless, gets help from Tzu Chi

The mother and her son (sitting left) with some Tzu Chi volunteers before leaving for Aruba last Thursday.

PHILIPSBURG--A woman who became homeless and suicidal after losing her job at a local car dealership in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic was able to smile again and see light at the end of the tunnel after being graced by the kindness of the St. Maarten Tzu Chi Foundation and its volunteers.

The woman had been working at a car dealership up until several months ago, when she lost her job in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis. As she no longer had an income, she lost her apartment after her landlord put her out and she and her son were forced to sleep in her car for many nights.

The woman said she was not successful in her bid to receive social aid assistance from government or via the Labor Department. Her efforts to secure employment elsewhere were also futile. Her dire situation took a heavy toll on her and she became suicidal as she saw no light at the end of the tunnel.

“Please I am desperate, I want to kill myself,” the woman had said in the midst of her crisis. “We don’t have any food or drinking water.”

She turned to Tzu Chi, who immediately provided assistance. The foundation provided the woman and her son with food, a water filter and emergency cash to help with their sustenance as well as monthly food packages.

Tzu Chi also helped the woman get into the now-closed shelter in Sucker Garden, where she and her son had a bed to rest their heads at night, a place to take daily showers and food to eat. The foundation also footed the bill for the son to do a mandatory drug test, which is required before he was allowed to enter the shelter.

When the shelter closed its doors on October 10, the woman’s situation got dire again. After the closure, the woman requested the assistance of Tzu Chi to help her to return to her homeland Aruba. Tzu Chi managed to put donations together and spent almost US $2,000 to help the woman and her son return to their homeland.

Of the funds raised 1,649.71, went towards tickets, insurance and COVID-19 tests to permit travel and an additional $308 for an unforeseen rescheduling of the flight due to an ESTA travel authorisation matter.

Prior to their departure, Tzu Chi arranged a farewell lunch for the mother and son, to show them that in the midst of hardships, there are still those who care. The family was grateful and thankful for the assistance of Tzu Chi through their rough patch and said they felt like family.

“To all of you, thank you very much. Thank you for treating me like family. Thanks for saving our lives and I will never forget anyone here ever,” the grateful woman said before her departure to Aruba.

Her son expressed similar sentiments. “Thanks to Sandra and Tzu Chi for everything… I really feel grateful. I will not forget anybody. I always keep in touch,” he said.

Tzu Chi Commissioner Sandra Cheung is extremely grateful for everyone who made it possible to assist the mother and son during their time of need. She wished the family all the best in their future endeavours and wished them God’s blessings.