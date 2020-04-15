MPs talk COVID-19 with PM Jacobs today

PHILIPSBURG--Members of Parliament (MPs) will discuss the highly infectious COVID-19 pandemic with Prime Minister and Chairperson of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) today, Wednesday, during a virtual session set to start at 2:00pm.

The agenda point is the “bi-weekly briefing with the Prime Minister and Chair of the EOC [for an – Ed.] update and discussion on COVID-19.”

Due to measures taken to mitigate the COVID-19 spread, the House of Parliament is currently closed to the public until further notice. The session will be held virtually and carried live on St. Maarten Cable TV Channel 115, 107.9FM, 98.1FM, www.pearlfmradio.sx, www.sxmparliament.org and Parliament’s Facebook page: Parliament of St. Maarten.