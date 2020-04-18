ESF 7 to continue food deliveries next week

PHILIPSBURG--Social Services says it will resume food deliveries in the coming week.

The Emergency Services Function 7 (ESF 7) coordinator and Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour Secretary-General Joy Arnell said the community outreach programme will continue for those persons who remain in need of food and basic necessities.

“We have been able to hand out 1,500 care packages over the last week,” she said in a press conference on Friday evening. She said this has been a community effort, with numerous non-governmental organisations and individuals who have reached out to persons within the community.

“I do understand there are still quite a number of persons in need and we are trying our best to reach those as well,” she assured.

On Friday and Saturday volunteers have been packing the next set of 1,500 packages for distribution. Arnell said she has met with several organisations such as K1 Britannia, Red Cross, White and Yellow Cross Care Foundation (WYCCF), Vegan Foods, St. Maarten Development Fund, and Domino’s Pizza. She said the organisations have all been active in the different communities distributing items to different households.

Arnell thanked all who have been involved and assured the public that they are all doing their best and together with the volunteer organisations will be able to cater to the majority of persons who are in need.