Make it official

It seems the much-talked-about ban on single-use plastic bags and straws as well as Styrofoam may yet become reality soon (see Friday paper). An initiative by UD leader Sarah Wescot-Williams to amend the General Police Regulation to that effect cleared the Central Committee of Parliament and will next go to a plenary session for approval.

This issue has been in discussion for many years and environmental groups are becoming increasingly impatient due to continued damage to nature and wildlife these throwaway products are causing. After several relevant proposals had been submitted it appeared the current route of addressing this problem in the existing police ordinance was the most practical option, partly based on experience elsewhere, including – also Dutch Caribbean country – Aruba.

Active enforcement by the already-busy police has been mentioned as a potential shortcoming, but Wescot-Williams said the control responsibility could be delegated, as has been the case with inspection teams such as that of the Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT). It was correctly stated that an education and awareness campaign ought to accompany the change.

There were questions about the adequacy of corresponding fines. The initiator advised reviewing all penalties in the police law at a later stage not to delay this matter any further.

People should realise that a transition period will be required, because there are thousands of these items in stock and the private sector must get a fair chance to make use of them before the prohibition and particularly the relevant sanctions go into effect. In Aruba’s case that was one year.

While what’s now on the table may not be perfect, it’s certainly a whole lot better than nothing. Many local businesses have long since adopted a no-single-use-plastics policy and the time has come to make it official for all.