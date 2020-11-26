Lose-lose scenario

That Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs (General Affairs) had what she called a “fruitful” meeting with WICSU/PSU, WITU and ABVO on changes at the Committee of Civil Servant Unions (CCSU) Secretariat is encouraging. In this unprecedented coronavirus-related crisis it remains essential to promote a good understanding between social partners.

This is certainly the case in the private sector where most have had to give up 20 per cent of their income if not more, but also for government and its personnel. A 12.5 per cent cut in their total benefits was mandated by the Netherlands as a requirement for earlier liquidity support, while talks on new conditions for a third tranche of loans are only just starting.

Aruba already committed (see related story) to continuing its public sector salary cut of 12.6 per cent next year in the recent agreement on additional financial assistance reached with The Hague. The island’s relevant unions were informed of such by the Wever-Croes Cabinet during a special gathering.

It seems obvious that in St. Maarten too further cooperation and solidarity from civil servants as well as their labour representatives will be needed to get the country through the still-difficult coming months. After all, without payroll subsidies there would be widespread business closures and mass layoffs, ultimately little to no tax revenues and thus a practically bankrupt government unable to pay its personnel and other bills.

The latter is a “lose-lose scenario” that everyone involved ought to keep in mind and nobody should want.