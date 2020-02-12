No cases of Coronavirus in St. Maarten, says Minister

PHILIPSBURG--The Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labour VSA Pamela Gordon-Carty confirmed once more that there are no cases of the Coronavirus reported on St. Maarten.

On Wednesday Gordon-Carty said the ministry continues to remain vigilant and in doing so continues to maintain open communication with the Ministries of of Public Health in Curaçao and Aruba. Through frequent contact, updates and exchange of information the minister said it is important to let the public know that there is a collaborative effort between the ministries to take preventative measures in keeping the Coronavirus “out of our shores”.

“It's not only a government [Ed: effort], it is also in combination with the population that we will maintain the virus far off shore,” said Gordon-Carty.

She also warned the public of sharing incorrect information. “We have to remember that fake information can have detrimental effect for the country itself. We want to inform the population if you're not sure about something, limit making any public statements,” she concluded.