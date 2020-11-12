Book ‘Storm’ presented to primary schools in Statia

Pupils of Bethel Methodist School in St. Eustatius showing copies of the book “Storm” by author Loekie Morales

ST, EUSTATIUS--Gertrude Judson Bicentennial Library assisted Beyond Kultura Events (BKE) Foundation in delivering copies of Loekie Morales’ children’s book Storm to elementary schools in St. Eustatius last week.

BKE has donated 25 sets of classroom copies of the full-colour, hard-cover book for comprehensive reading.

Storm is about two young St. Maarten boys, David and Tony, experiencing Hurricane Irma and its aftermath. The book also includes the winning poems of several St. Maarten authors and one author from Statia – Monuments Director Walter Hellebrand – who competed in the BKE Experiences with Hurricane Irma Poem Competition.

Governor de Graaff School also received a set of books.

Due to the COVID-19 situation, Morales could not visit the schools in Statia, therefore, the books were distributed through the library.

Thanks to sponsors such as Prince Bernhard Cultural Fund Caribbean, the Cooperative Funds, Windward Islands Bank (WIB), the Central Bank of Curaçao and St. Maarten, and the Representative of the Netherlands in St. Maarten, BKE was able to provide all primary schools in St. Maarten and Statia with a set of books. Storm is also on sale in Shipwreck Shops in St. Maarten.