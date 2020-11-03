Application deadline for a fireworks licence Nov. 17

CAY HILL--Those interested in importing, transporting, selling, or having a fireworks show this holiday season must apply for a licence at the St. Maarten Fire Department before Tuesday, November 17. Fireworks can only be used from December 29, 2020, to January 1, 2021.

Applications must contain all information as required by Article 9 of the National Decree on Fireworks. It can be accessed at the website

http://decentrale.regelgeving.overheid.nl/cvdr/XHTMLoutput/Actueel/Sint%20Maarten/208539.html.

Persons can also find more information at

http://www.sintmaartengov.org/government/AZ/Fire%20Department/Pages/Explosives-and-Fireworks.aspx.

The decree contains regulations on the type of consumer and professional fireworks that can be imported and sold. It also outlines measures that must be in place.

For example, to import and transport fireworks to a storage facility on the Dutch side, one requires a Hindrance Permit from the Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI. This permit is for fire safety measures at the storage location.

Additionally, professional fireworks should only be imported, transported, stored and lit by certified pyro-technicians.

The Fire Department is responsible for implementing the National Decree and issuing fireworks licences. The department assesses applicants’ compliance with the decree and its safety measures.

Applications will be processed when the application forms are submitted with all accompanying documents and certificates. Application forms can be picked up at the St. Maarten Fire Department at Jackal Road #5 in Cay Hill or via e-mail. Fireworks permit applications must be addressed to Fire Chief Clive Richardson.

For more information about fireworks and related permits, one can contact the Fire Department at tel. 1-721-543-1316 or by sending an e-mail to

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..