NIPA team member takes part in Rotary workshop training session

Andrea Paul Gibson (standing) representing NIPA, with student attendees of Rotary’s vocational development workshop.

HOPE ESTATE--The National Institute for Professional Advancement (NIPA) was recently invited by members of the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset along with other industry professionals to participate in vocational skills training workshops held on January 25, at the Marie Genevieve De Weever School in Hope Estate.

“The vocational development workshops called ‘Level Up’ were part of Rotary’s Vocational Service Month,” said NIPA in a press release on Sunday.

NIPA is working hard at fulfilling its mandate of excellence throughout the community. The institute said it is continually searching for opportunities to give back as well as collaborate with others in the interest of education.

“The main objective of the workshop was to provide students at the fifth form level with essential vocational skills,” said NIPA. Some of the topics covered included effective resume building, interview etiquette and effective time management.

Andrea Paul Gibson, a member of the NIPA staff and certified life skills instructor was selected to host the topic of Time Management during the workshops. “The students seemed to have been very receptive to the information given during Gibson’s presentation,” said NIPA.

The Time Management lessons started with icebreakers, which helped to ease the students into the rest of the day. The session was interactive and invited the students as well as a few Rotary Club members to participate. “Teaching the session outside of my comfort zone at NIPA affords me the opportunity to hone my skills and interact with a different audience. I am able to teach students as well as bring something back to my own classroom,” said Gibson of her experience.

NIPA offers advanced vocational education for students who want to further their education after secondary school and adults already in the workforce.

NIPA’s programmes are tailored to the needs and interests of the labour market and the wider St. Maarten community. NIPA is the only government-recognised institute for advanced vocational and technical education in St. Maarten.

For more information visit nipa.sx, follow NIPA on Facebook (@NIPASXM), or send questions directly to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Rotary is a global network of 1.2 million neighbours, friends, leaders and problem-solvers that see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change across the globe, in communities and within ourselves.

The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset is a local volunteer club that goes by the motto, “Service above self”. The Rotary members strive to provide diverse professionals an opportunity to give back to their community.

They aim is to selflessly impact lives by embodying peace, community service projects, youth development, networking and fellowship. For more information contact the club’s secretary Elisia Lake at 721-587-4193 or email

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .