MARIGOT--The Collectivité outlined its main priorities for 2020 at the last Territorial Council meeting before Christmas. They were listed under the following headings:

New projects to promote economic development: The Collectivité intends to finance new projects such as the redevelopment of public spaces in tourist areas (Marigot, Grand Case) and the improvement of infrastructure (Maison des Associations, docks for fishermen, etc.) and to have a more efficient waste management system. It wishes to launch an investment programme for the modernisation of sorting bins and related infrastructure.

It will support companies in difficulty and structure economic sectors, promote attractiveness of the territory by developing new economic promotion tools and by setting up a new territory brand, and diversify the economy through implementation of public policies in favour of digital technology and innovation.

Aiming for success: On the cultural level, the Collectivité wishes to open new reading spaces in the neighbourhoods. For education, the Collectivité will aim to improve academic results, raise the level of skill, knowledge and qualification, and improve the efficiency of the services provided.

The Collectivité is also committed to continuing its mission of supporting job seekers, particularly young people, by developing training. In the field of sport, the ambition for 2020 is to maintain successful events and to create a position of head of physical and sports activities within the sports department.

Supporting the vulnerable: The Collectivité wishes to develop policies of inclusion, insertion, protection and prevention. In particular, a Territorial Integration Plan will be drawn up and will be based on four main guidelines:

Developing pathways to integration and improving access to training and employment for people in integration, beneficiaries of the Revenu Soldarité Active (RSA); fostering the matching of social and professional integration; developing the offer of integration through economic activity; and federating socio-professional actors around the issues of integration.

To develop the early childhood care offer, there is a plan to create a nursery assistant relay and two new nursery assistant houses at the end of 2020. Concerning the policy, a new project support service should be created.

Continuing reconstruction: With regard to schools, the Collectivité will now concentrate its efforts on two projects: the 600-student secondary school (Soualiga) and the Orléans neighbourhood secondary school. With regard to public facilities, it will continue to rehabilitate sports facilities, administrative buildings and marinas in the area, and demolish damaged public buildings. The rehabilitation of the electrical and digital networks will also be an important investment item.

With regard to the Collectivité’s multi-year investment plan 2019-2023, 230 million euros has been earmarked for investment, of which 54 per cent goes towards reconstruction and 46 per cent to new projects. So far, the programme has been financed by subventions to the amount of 136 million euros, about 60 per cent of the total needed.