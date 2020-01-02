PHILIPSBURG--The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour VSA has announced that it will continue its home repair project in 2020 and encourages persons to apply. This was confirmed in a press release on Thursday evening.

The ministry said that after conducting an assessment of the various recovery initiatives that took place within the ministry between 2018 and 2019, the home repair project, which is executed by the Department of Community Development, Family and Humanitarian Affairs (CDFHA), is “one initiative that stood out.”

According to VSA, this project stood out because more than 135 clients were assisted through the home repair project and the department still continues to receive referrals and/or requests for home repairs.

“The results coming out of these projects serve as indicator of the damage persons endured and the areas of concern that also need to be addressed, if these were not done. In addition to what was considered priority, such as a roof above residents’ heads, other social challenges and material needs are also being looked into and addressed,” said VSA.

The aim of the home repair project is to “improve the ‘liveability’ and safety of homes and the quality of life of deserving applicants who need it most,” said VSA.

The ministry requests persons in need of home repairs and other related issues to attend the information and registration outreach sessions that are to take place next week across St. Maarten.

The first session will take place at the Government Administration Building on Pond Island on Saturday, January 4. The second will take place at the Dutch Quarter Community Help Desk on Monday, January 6. These will be followed by sessions at the St. Peters Community Help Desk on Tuesday, January 7, and the Cole Bay Community Help Desk on Wednesday, January 8. All sessions will start at 7:00pm. VSA Minister Pamela Gordon-Carty is to be in attendance to address any questions persons may have about the project and the application process.

For additional information, VSA requests persons to call or visit one’s nearest community help desk. The St. Peters Community Help Desk can be contacted at tel. 1-721-520-3418, the Cole Bay Community Help Desk at tel. 1-721-520-4315 and the Dutch Quarter Community Help Desk at tel. 1-721-520-7651.

The Department of CDFHA can be visited Monday to Friday from 8:30am to 12:30pm.