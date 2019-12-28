“Post Hurricane Irma, the super yacht industry has shown its resilience as it continues to develop and excel as one of the island’s critical segments of our overall tourism product. As the island continues to grow as a preferred super yacht destination, the projected positive outlook for the 2019–2020 super yacht season is proving so far to be on track to provide the island’s inhabitants and guests with another fascinating, fantastic and eye-popping season,” the Bureau said in the release.

SIMPSON BAY--With the 2019-2020 super yacht season and the peak of the yacht season already underway, St. Maarten Tourist Bureau welcomes “loyal season guests” (back) to St. Maarten, and said in a press release that it “really appreciates their loyalty.”

Since the October/November start of the super yacht season, the island has already witnessed the arrivals and still counting to receive more than 50 super yacht visits to its marinas and port, along with the Great Bay and Simpson Bay anchorages. “St. Maarten, as a preferred destination, with its wide variety of shops, restaurants and casinos along with its buzzing nightlife, continues to offer the many captains, their crew and guests a wonderful experience during their stay, while the island’s vast experienced and qualified marine shore support services, which are second to none, remain readily available to provide our guests with first-hand quality service,” the release said.

Most recently, three major international magazines: Bloomberg, Vanity Fair and Forbes ran positive articles recognising the high demand amongst members of the super yacht community to visit St. Maarten as a preferred destination, and calling it the number one Caribbean destination for super yachts, which the bureau says “further supports the projected positive outlook for the 2019-2020 local super yacht season.

“Let us remain proud of the fact that a key part of the St. Maarten Experience remains the friendliness of the island’s people, and as such the Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transportation and Telecommunication and the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau encourage each and every one to welcome (back) all of the island’s guests. May it be, stay-over, cruise or yachting, and do hope that you enjoy the scenery of these majestic looking Super Yachts as they enter through the Simpson Bay Bridge, or while they are docked or anchored at any of the island’s many marinas or docking facilities,” the release said.