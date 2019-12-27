CAY HILL--A man M.K.L-B. is currently being treated at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) after being shot by an unknown person around 1:00am Thursday, December 26.

The central dispatch of the St. Maarten Police Force KPSM sent detectives to SMMC shortly after 1:00am to investigate the matter.

The man told detectives that he could not give an account of what exactly had happened or who was responsible for the shooting, saying only that he had been shot in the area of Mount William Hill. The victim’s wounds are not life-threatening, said police in a press release on Friday.

Police are investigating this shooting and request anyone who has information to call police via tel. 1-721-542-222, the emergency number 911, or the anonymous tip line 9300. Persons can also send a message on Facebook page “Police Force of Sint Maarten - Korps Politie Sint Maarten”, or by filling out the tip form on the police website

www.policesxm.sx.